Pope Leo's Call for American Unity and Ideals in Historic Address

Pope Leo Praised The United States History Of Welcoming Immigrants In His First Major Address To His Home Country On Friday

In a poignant video address, Pope Leo lauded the United States for its historical welcome of immigrants, urging Americans to honor the Declaration of Independence ideals. Speaking from the Vatican at the Liberty Medal ceremony, he emphasized America's global reputation for freedom while critiquing harsh immigration policies.

The pontiff, originally from Chicago, called for unity around founding principles, aiming to sustain the nation's legacy as ‘land of the free, home of the brave.' His message, dedicated to unity, justice, and peace, was well-received at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Besides urging immigration reform, the Pope advocated safeguarding life from conception to natural death. Pope Leo's address comes ahead of his trip to witness the migration challenges at Lampedusa, emphasizing moral greatness rooted in supporting societal vulnerability.