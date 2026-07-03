US Halts UN Support for Peacekeeping in Somalia: A Turning Point

The United States Has Said It Will Prevent The United Nations From Supporting An African Union Peacekeeping Mission In Somalia Starting Next Year

The United States has declared its intention to withdraw U.N. support for the African Union's peacekeeping mission in Somalia from next year, a decision that might lead to the mission's termination.

The AU Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) heavily depends on U.N. logistics. Although the U.S. will not oppose a mandate renewal without U.N. support, this move highlights growing frustration with Somalia's political landscape.

The decision carries significant implications for the mission's sustainability, as funding becomes precarious. Somali parliamentary members and diplomats underscore the potential challenges, urging for alternative support solutions.