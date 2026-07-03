Iryna Plekhova Wobbled As She Stepped Over The Ashes Of Family Treasures Such As Charred Books

In a harrowing scene, Iryna Plekhova navigated the remnants of what was once a cherished collection of family heirlooms in her Kyiv apartment, reduced to ashes by a Russian airstrike. Among the debris lay charred books and a melted rosary, a gift from Pope Francis, now irretrievably lost.

The crippling attack, one of the worst in the capital since the full-scale invasion in 2022, claimed 30 lives and obliterated cultural treasures accumulated over decades. Plekhova's home, adjacent to Ukraine's largest film archive, was engulfed by flames, eradicating thousands of old books and invaluable historical artifacts.

Across Ukraine, historic landmarks and cultural heritage sites continue to suffer damage as war persists. Plekhova, along with fellow Ukrainians, believes these assaults are part of a broader effort by Russia to erase their cultural identity, a claim Moscow denies, insisting its strikes target only military objectives.