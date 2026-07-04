A Nation Mourns: Ayatollah Khamenei's Eternal Farewell
Iran observes a week of elaborate funeral ceremonies for its late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an airstrike. The nation comes together, showing fervent loyalty to the Islamic Republic and its ideologies, as Khamenei's body travels to sacred Shi'ite cities before his final burial.
Iranian mourners filled Tehran's vast prayer complex on Saturday to participate in the week-long funeral ceremonies for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by the first airstrike of the war launched by the U.S. and Israel.
The state-facilitated ceremony, filled with nationalistic fervor, featured Khamenei's coffin draped with the Iranian flag and capped with his black turban. It was placed on a platform resembling Islam's holiest site, surrounded by mourners waving Iranian flags and chanting against the United States.
Khamenei's funeral is not only a period of mourning but also a celebration of the revolutionary spirit of the Islamic Republic, with plans to lead his body through significant Shi'ite cities before his final internment in Mashhad.
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