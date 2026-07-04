Tehran Unites in Goodbye: Ayatollah Khamenei's Historic Farewell

In Tehran, mourners gathered for the elaborate funeral ceremonies of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following his death in a U.S. and Israeli airstrike. The week-long events highlight public loyalty to Iran’s theocratic state. New supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei remains unseen since the strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mourners Thronged A Vast Prayer Complex In Tehran On Saturday As The Weeklong Funeral Ceremonies Of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Began With The National Anthem | Updated: 04-07-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 12:47 IST
Tehran Unites in Goodbye: Ayatollah Khamenei's Historic Farewell
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Thousands of mourners filled Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla on Saturday to pay tribute to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, thrust into history by a fatal airstrike from the U.S. and Israel. The ceremonies commenced with the national anthem, solemn religious eulogies, and poignant Koranic recitations, reflecting the nation's revolutionary spirit.

Television broadcasts depicted Khamenei's coffin adorned with the Iranian flag and his black turban, accompanied by the coffins of his deceased family members. The scene, a powerful symbol of the Islamic Republic's resilience, saw mourners waving flags and cherishing the memory of their once-dominant leader. Amidst the heat, water mist kept the crowd cool.

Chants of 'Death to America' reverberated, symbolizing a national call to arms. As Khamenei's body is prepared for a final resting across sacred sites, authorities plan grand processions to honor his legacy. Meanwhile, new leader Mojtaba Khamenei, absent from the public eye, awaits his moment in the spotlight under these somber shadows.

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