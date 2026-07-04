Pop Royalty: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Tie the Knot

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have married in a private ceremony, confirmed by a spokesperson. The couple, both 36, exchanged vows ahead of a celebration at Madison Square Garden. Details remain scarce, as the media continues to speculate about the high-profile union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Taylor Swift Marries Travis Kelce | Updated: 04-07-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 18:28 IST
Pop Royalty: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Tie the Knot
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In a star-studded affair, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot, confirmed by the singer's publicist on Friday. The couple celebrated their nuptials at New York's Madison Square Garden, concluding a closely-watched three-year romance.

Sourced reports from the New York Post indicate that the pair exchanged vows privately before the high-profile event, declining traditional bridal party roles in favor of close family, with Swift's brother and Kelce's brother assuming honored positions.

Proving a media sensation, the wedding spotlighted famed friends like Adam Sandler as officiant. Still, details about the event's timing and precise location remain closely guarded, leaving fans and journalists eagerly speculating.

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