Karnataka High Court Clears Actor Siddhanth Kapoor in 2022 Drug Case

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the FIR against Siddhanth Kapoor in a 2022 drug-related investigation, concluding the legal proceedings. Siddhanth, son of Shakti Kapoor, denied drug use and successfully sought the high court's intervention to dismiss the charges stemming from a Bengaluru party raid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 19:56 IST
Karnataka High Court Clears Actor Siddhanth Kapoor in 2022 Drug Case
Siddhanth Kapoor (Photo/instagram/@siddhanthkapoor). Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka High Court has officially quashed the First Information Report (FIR) filed against actor Siddhanth Kapoor pertaining to the infamous 2022 Bengaluru rave party drug case, effectively concluding the legal ordeal for the actor. Siddhanth, who hails from a prominent Bollywood family as the son of actor Shakti Kapoor and brother to actress Shraddha Kapoor, took legal recourse in 2022 to challenge and quash the FIR.

The case traces back to June 2022, when Bengaluru Police conducted a raid at a city party. During the raid, Siddhanth Kapoor, alongside several others, was detained under allegations of drug consumption. Despite these allegations, Siddhanth maintained his innocence, insisting he did not consume any drugs. The police released Siddhanth on station bail, as no illicit substances were found in his possession. Similarly, others involved were also released on station bail.

Persisting with his defense, the actor sought the Karnataka High Court's intervention to annul the FIR. Known in the film industry for his roles in movies such as 'Ugly' (2014) and 'Haseena Parkar' (2017), Siddhanth Kapoor has had a grounding career, initially starting as an assistant director on films like 'Bhagam Bhag' (2006) and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' (2007). (ANI)

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