Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Steal the Spotlight at FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet brought glamour to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, as they shared affectionate moments at the Spain vs. Argentina match in New Jersey. The couple, known for attending sporting events together, were part of the star-studded audience, featuring major halftime performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:53 IST
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Steal the Spotlight at FIFA World Cup 2026 Final
Timothee Chalamet , Kylie Jenner (Photo/Instagram/ @tchalamet, @kyliejenner). Image Credit: ANI

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet turned heads at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, attending the Spain versus Argentina match in New Jersey. The couple, who arrived hand-in-hand, were seen sharing affectionate moments, including a kiss inside their suite, highlighting their high-profile presence at this global sporting event.

Videos from social media also captured the pair’s stylish entrance. Jenner showcased chic fashion with an all-black outfit, while Chalamet opted for a sporty Adidas ensemble. The couple added to the glamour of the star-studded event, which saw performances from major artists like Shakira, Madonna, BTS, and Justin Bieber during halftime.

Apart from being a spectator, Chalamet had a ceremonial role, delivering the official match ball to the pitch before kickoff. Fans celebrated as Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in a thrilling finale after extra time. Jenner and Chalamet's appearance follows several public outings, including NBA games, underscoring their fondness for major sports events.

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