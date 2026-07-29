Tragic End for Oscar-Winning Musician Glen Hansard

Irish musician Glen Hansard, known for his Oscar-winning work in the indie film "Once" and as the lead singer of the rock band The Frames, has died following a motorcycle accident. The crash occurred near Dublin, and local media confirmed the tragic news on Wednesday.

The accident was reported as a single-vehicle collision, according to Irish police. Emergency services were called to the west of Dublin shortly before 4:30 a.m. local time, though despite their swift response, Hansard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither Hansard's representatives nor his family have released a statement regarding the incident. His contributions to music and cinema remain celebrated by fans and colleagues alike.