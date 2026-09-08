Eiffel Tower Incident Sparks Outcry Over Gender Treatment

Disturbance arose at the iconic Eiffel Tower over the weekend when female employees were allegedly asked to leave during a visit by a Hindu religious delegation, prompting an employee protest and subsequent investigation by Paris authorities.

The incident occurred on Saturday, involving a group from Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), which led to an apology from Eiffel Tower management and condemnation from city officials for perceived gender-based discrimination.

The Paris Mayor confirmed an imminent inquiry, while BAPS expressed regret for any misunderstanding. Lawmakers and the public have voiced support for women's rights in the workplace, emphasizing France’s commitment to gender equality.