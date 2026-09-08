Zheng Qinwen's Remarkable Comeback: From Setbacks to Success

Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen makes a strong comeback at the U.S. Open, reaching the quarter-finals after overcoming significant setbacks due to a chronic elbow injury. Once an Olympic gold medalist and top 10 player, her perseverance and positive mindset helped her defeat major champions and reignite her career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 03:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 03:15 IST
Zheng Qinwen's Remarkable Comeback: From Setbacks to Success
Zheng Qinwen

In a stunning display of resilience, Chinese tennis star Zheng Qinwen has made a remarkable comeback at the U.S. Open, reaching the quarter-finals. She achieved this feat by defeating major winners Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek, showcasing her unwavering determination and skill after enduring several challenges.

Zheng, once an Olympic gold medalist and a top 10 player, faced a drastic halt to her career due to a chronic elbow injury, which resulted in early exits and a fall in rankings. Despite these setbacks, she maintained a positive outlook, which proved crucial to her resurgence in New York.

Her resurgence can be attributed to a strategic training block, as recommended by her coach following a disappointing performance in Toronto. This newfound momentum sees her preparing to face second seed Elena Rybakina, as she aims for further success. Zheng's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and optimism in the competitive world of sports.

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