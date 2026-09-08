Dramatic Upsets and Key Victories Highlight Day Nine of the U.S. Open

Ninth day action at the U.S. Open witnessed some gripping matches and unexpected exits. In a surprise result, Kazakh star Elena Rybakina defeated Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam winner, 6-1 6-4, moving on to face China's Zheng Qinwen, who notably came from behind to eliminate reigning Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in a stunning upset.

Further excitement ensued as Belgian newcomer Alexander Blockx shocked the tennis world by taking down Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo, advancing with a 6-3 4-6 7-5 7-5 win. Meanwhile, promising talent Mirra Andreeva from Russia overcame Anastasia Potapova, marking her first entry into the quarter-finals.

On 'people's court,' Frances Tiafoe impressed with a victory over Daniil Medvedev, while Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka continued their expected journeys into the quarters. The competition intensifies with quarter-final placements solidifying, leaving fans eager for the upcoming matches.