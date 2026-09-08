Dramatic Upsets and Key Victories Highlight Day Nine of the U.S. Open
Day nine of the U.S. Open featured major upsets and thrilling victories. Elena Rybakina eliminated Naomi Osaka, and Zheng Qinwen stunned Iga Swiatek. Rising star Mirra Andreeva advanced, while Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Blockx continued their pursuit of victory. The competition remains intense as players vie for quarter-final spots.
Ninth day action at the U.S. Open witnessed some gripping matches and unexpected exits. In a surprise result, Kazakh star Elena Rybakina defeated Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam winner, 6-1 6-4, moving on to face China's Zheng Qinwen, who notably came from behind to eliminate reigning Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in a stunning upset.
Further excitement ensued as Belgian newcomer Alexander Blockx shocked the tennis world by taking down Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo, advancing with a 6-3 4-6 7-5 7-5 win. Meanwhile, promising talent Mirra Andreeva from Russia overcame Anastasia Potapova, marking her first entry into the quarter-finals.
On 'people's court,' Frances Tiafoe impressed with a victory over Daniil Medvedev, while Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka continued their expected journeys into the quarters. The competition intensifies with quarter-final placements solidifying, leaving fans eager for the upcoming matches.
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