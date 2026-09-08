Rybakina's Flawless Victory: Path to World Number One

Elena Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open with a convincing 6-1, 6-4 win over Naomi Osaka. This victory brings her closer to securing the world number one ranking. Rybakina, who has won Wimbledon and the Australian Open, will face Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 03:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 03:18 IST
Rybakina's Flawless Victory: Path to World Number One
Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina took another step towards world number one status by defeating Naomi Osaka 6-1, 6-4 at the U.S. Open, securing a place in the quarter-finals.

Dominating the match with her powerful serve, Rybakina aims for her third Grand Slam title after previous victories at Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

As Rybakina looks ahead to a challenging match against Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, her focus remains sharp, knowing the top ranking is within reach.

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