Rybakina's Flawless Victory: Path to World Number One

Elena Rybakina took another step towards world number one status by defeating Naomi Osaka 6-1, 6-4 at the U.S. Open, securing a place in the quarter-finals.

Dominating the match with her powerful serve, Rybakina aims for her third Grand Slam title after previous victories at Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

As Rybakina looks ahead to a challenging match against Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, her focus remains sharp, knowing the top ranking is within reach.