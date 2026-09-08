Zheng Qinwen's Thrilling U.S. Open Comeback Stuns Iga Swiatek

Chinese qualifier Zheng Qinwen overcame a slow start to upset Iga Swiatek in the U.S. Open, entering the quarter-finals after a remarkable comeback. Despite being 0-5 down in the first set, she won 7-5 6-3. Zheng has made a striking recovery, following her struggles with a chronic elbow injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 03:12 IST
Zheng Qinwen's Thrilling U.S. Open Comeback Stuns Iga Swiatek
Zheng Qinwen

In an electrifying encounter at the U.S. Open, Chinese qualifier Zheng Qinwen produced a remarkable fightback to topple six-time major winner Iga Swiatek. Zheng, who faced a 0-5 deficit in the opening set, clawed her way back to ultimately secure a 7-5, 6-3 victory on Monday.

The Olympic champion had endured a career slump due to a chronic right elbow injury, but her unexpected triumph on Monday has flagged her resurgent form. Zheng expressed how she found her rhythm mid-game, allowing her focus to shift away from the score and towards clinching every point.

Next facing second seed Elena Rybakina, Zheng's tenacity was evident in her stunning performance at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she thwarted Swiatek during critical points, drawing the Pole to tears. Despite Swiatek's attempts to regroup, Zheng’s unwavering resilience ultimately guided her to victory.

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