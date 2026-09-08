Rybakina Advances to Quarterfinals After Outclassing Osaka

Elena Rybakina made significant strides towards clinching her third Grand Slam title as she decisively defeated Naomi Osaka, a former U.S. Open champion, with a 6-1, 6-4 victory on Monday.

This win propels Rybakina into the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows and places her one match away from attaining the world number one rank for the first time. The 2022 Wimbledon and 2023 Australian Open champion showcased her prowess by dominating the first set in just 22 minutes, capitalizing on her break-point opportunities.

Naomi Osaka, battling through an Achilles issue, showed resilience but ultimately could not withstand Rybakina's relentless pressure. Rybakina secured a critical break in the seventh game of the second set, culminating in a comprehensive victory in a mere 66 minutes.