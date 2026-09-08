Gujarat Gears Up for Historic 72nd National Film Awards

The 72nd National Film Awards will recognize 92 outstanding contributors to Indian cinema in a ceremony set against the symbolic backdrop of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Scheduled for September 22, 2026, this marks a historic shift as it's the first time the event will be hosted outside Delhi.

The celebration, organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, promises to spotlight the cultural significance of the Narmada district. A German aluminium structural dome is being set up to accommodate around 1,000 guests, including President Droupadi Murmu, who will present the awards.

Detailed arrangements for the event, chaired by Narmada District Collector Ganga Singh, include security, protocol, and venue management coordination. This endeavor aims to elevate the district's profile nationally and internationally, ensuring a dignified and memorable occasion.