Gujarat Gears Up for Historic 72nd National Film Awards

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony will be held on September 22, 2026, at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, marking the first time this prestigious event takes place outside Delhi. A total of 92 winners will be honored in a grand event organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 13:45 IST
Gujarat Gears Up for Historic 72nd National Film Awards
National Film Awards (Image source:X/@nfdcindia). Image Credit: ANI

The 72nd National Film Awards will recognize 92 outstanding contributors to Indian cinema in a ceremony set against the symbolic backdrop of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Scheduled for September 22, 2026, this marks a historic shift as it's the first time the event will be hosted outside Delhi.

The celebration, organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, promises to spotlight the cultural significance of the Narmada district. A German aluminium structural dome is being set up to accommodate around 1,000 guests, including President Droupadi Murmu, who will present the awards.

Detailed arrangements for the event, chaired by Narmada District Collector Ganga Singh, include security, protocol, and venue management coordination. This endeavor aims to elevate the district's profile nationally and internationally, ensuring a dignified and memorable occasion.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026