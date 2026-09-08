Heist on the French Riviera: Renoir Masterpieces Stolen in Daring Museum Robbery

In a daring early morning heist, two valuable Renoir paintings were stolen from a museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer, located on the French Riviera. The paintings, 'Madame Colonna Romano' and 'Young Woman at the Well', belong to Paris's Orsay Museum and were on loan at the time of the robbery.

Authorities reported that the thieves gained entry by cutting through a garden fence and breaking a window. Initially, four paintings were taken, but two were abandoned as the thieves fled from the police. The incident has heightened concerns about security in French museums.

The French government faces increasing pressure to bolster museum security, as highlighted by a recent parliamentary report revealing significant resource deficiencies. Experts warn of a shift in art theft methodology, with opportunistic gangs becoming more prevalent, increasing the frequency and daring of these heists.