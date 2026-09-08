Lonnie Bunch to Retire Amid Smithsonian Controversy

The Smithsonian's first Black leader, Lonnie Bunch, announces his retirement amidst controversy with the Trump administration. Bunch faced criticism for the museums' portrayals of U.S. history, which conservatives decry as divisive. His tenure highlights included launching the National Museum of African American History and Culture and advocating for an inclusive American narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 23:20 IST
Lonnie Bunch to Retire Amid Smithsonian Controversy

The Smithsonian Institution's watershed leader, Lonnie Bunch, plans to retire amidst intense pressure from the Trump administration, which has criticized the museums under his leadership. Bunch, the institution’s first Black Secretary, has faced accusations of promoting a skewed version of U.S. history.

Bunch, celebrated for launching the National Museum of African American History and Culture, announced his departure with 'mixed emotions,' citing the need for new challenges while defending the Smithsonian's integrity.

Amidst escalating tensions, the administration's threats to cut federal support have compounded Bunch's decision. His tenure is marked by a commitment to telling 'unvarnished histories,' countering conservative criticism and underscoring the shared American experience.

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