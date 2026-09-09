A Nation Mourns: The Last Farewell to Norway's King Harald V

King Harald V of Norway will be laid to rest following his death at 89. Known for his reformative leadership, Harald's funeral will include a procession to Oslo Cathedral, attended by global dignitaries. The service concludes a period of national mourning as Norwegians honor his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:48 IST
A Nation Mourns: The Last Farewell to Norway's King Harald V

Norway's King Harald V, who passed away at age 89, will be honored on Wednesday in Oslo. His funeral marks the end of 13 days of national mourning. A reformist leader, Harald leaves behind a legacy of inclusiveness after over three decades on the throne, emerging from his father's shadow.

The funeral procession will journey from the royal palace to Oslo Cathedral. Dignitaries, including Britain's Prince William, Japan's Crown Prince Akishino, and heads of state, will attend. Notably, Ukraine's President Zelenskiy is also present post-discussions with Norway's prime minister. The U.S. is represented by Allison Hooker, though details remain sparse.

Following the service, King Harald’s sarcophagus will be placed in Akershus Fortress, concluding the national mourning period. Tributes from citizens, including commendations for his progressive stance, underscore the enduring popularity of the monarchy. A recent poll shows 72% support for the institution, despite recent setbacks.

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