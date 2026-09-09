The Farewell to Norway's Revered King Harald V

Norway bids farewell to King Harald V, who will be laid to rest following his death at age 89. The revered monarch is remembered through a series of ceremonies that concluded 13 days of national mourning, reflecting on his impactful reign.

The funeral procession begins at the royal palace, leading to a service in Oslo Cathedral. Dignitaries including Britain's Prince William and Princess Anne, Japan's Crown Prince Akishino, and other European royals join heads of state to honor Harald's life and legacy.

Queen Mette-Marit and Queen Sonja, along with family and the public, mourn the loss, while securing the event poses a significant challenge for Norwegian police. Harald's passing underscores the monarchy's enduring popularity, with public tributes and strong sentiments across the nation.