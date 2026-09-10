Through the Reuters Lens: Stories that Define Our World Today

This week, Reuters reporters have captured a series of stories highlighting significant global events and human-interest tales. Twenty-five years post-9/11, Americans reflect on the enduring legacy of the attacks, while a Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals they now fear domestic extremism more than international threats.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions simmer as Israeli settlers push boundaries in the West Bank, displacing Palestinians. Additionally, escalating gang violence in Ecuador has forced many to flee their homes.

Beyond conflicts, noteworthy human stories include a 119-year-old man's quest for recognition as the oldest living person, and China's robotic achievements challenging human speed records. These stories provide a lens through which to view the complexities of our current world.