Paul Dano in negotiations to join 'The Power of the Dog' cast

Actor Paul Dano is in talks to star along side Benedict Cumberbatch in Jane Campion's Netflix movie "The Power of the Dog". Netflix, which acquired the movie earlier this year from Cross City Films, will release the it in 2021.

According to Variety, the film is an adaptation of 1967 Thomas Savage novel of the same name. The story revolves around wealthy Montana brothers who are two sides of one coin. Cumberbatch plays a man who is "stolid, fastidious and gentle", while his brother is "graceful, brilliant and cruel". They jointly own one the biggest ranch in the Montana valley, but when Cumberbatch's character secretly marries a local widow, his brother starts a ruthless war to destroy her by using her effeminate son as a pawn.

See-Saw Films and Big Shell Films/Max Films Production are backing the project in collaboration with Brightstar and BBC Films.

