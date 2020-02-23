Left Menu
Berlinale 2020: Indian delegation discusses country's participation in Cannes Film Market

  • Berlin
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 11:29 IST
  23-02-2020
The Cannes delegation expressed their collaboration and participation for the 51st edition of the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI). Image Credit: Twitter (@PIB_India)

The visiting Indian delegation at the Berlin International Film Festival discussed the country's participation in the Cannes Film Market 2020. The delegation held a meeting with their counterparts from Cannes Film Festival -- Ms Maud Amson, Head of Sales and Operations, Marche Du Film, Cannes Film Festival, and Mr Arnaud Menindes, Sales and Operations - Advertising at Marché du Film.

The two sides also discussed a proposal to position India much more strategically at the annual film festival. The Cannes delegation expressed their collaboration and participation for the 51st edition of the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI).

The Indian delegation also met representatives of major film festivals and film commissions as well as renowned international producers. Italian producer Sergio Scapegini expressed that Italy would actively consider participating and collaborating with India for IFFI.

He also underlined that the participation would pave-forward for more proactive ties between the two countries. The Indian Pavilion at Berlinale has been organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Over 40 Indian film companies are participating at Berlinale 2020.

