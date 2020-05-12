Rawat welcomes economic relief package announced by PM

Rawat welcomes economic relief package announced by PMPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:33 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore for labourers, farmers and industries, saying it will pave the way for a self-reliant India
The package will bring great relief to labourers, farmers, medium and small industries besides benefitting all sections of society, he said
It will also boost the local economy, Rawat said.
