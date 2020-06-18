Man held for snatching mobile phone in Delhi's Kotwali area

A 23-year-old man, who had jumped from a flyover to dodge police, was arrested for allegedly snatching the mobile phone from a person in north Delhi's Kotwali area, officials said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Firoz, a resident of Shastri Park area, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Ankur Jain, a resident of Shahdara, was on the way home on his bike from his office in Chandni Chowk, police said. "Around 5 pm, when he reached near Vijay Ghat bus stop, he pulled up to attend a phone call. While he was talking over the phone, two men came on a bike and snatched his mobile and fled towards ITO," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said.

The victim raised an alarm, following which Head Constable Pawan Tyagi and Constable Vinay Kasana, who were present near the spot, put the barricades. The accused fell off the motorcycle while taking a U-turn, the DCP said. The pillion rider jumped from the flyover and the motorcycle rider crossed the road and he also jumped off the flyover on the service road, a senior police officer said.

The policemen chased them and apprehended the rider, who suffered injuries on head, hand and legs. The mobile phone was recovered from his possession, police said. His accomplice has been identified and raids are on to nab him, police said, adding one motorcycle and mobile phone were recovered from his possession.