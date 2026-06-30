Domestic Dispute Leads to Tragic Stabbing in Delhi's Karkardooma

A domestic dispute in Delhi's Karkardooma results in the tragic stabbing of a woman by her husband. The husband, residing in Lucknow, was upset over his wife's employment in Noida. The police arrested the accused, who had no prior criminal history. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:54 IST
Domestic Dispute Leads to Tragic Stabbing in Delhi's Karkardooma
DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A man reportedly stabbed his wife to death following a domestic dispute in Delhi's Karkardooma area, according to statements from the police. On June 28, Rajendra Prasad Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police, noted that Anand Vihar Police Station was alerted to a woman found lying in a pool of blood.

After responding to the scene and interviewing the family, authorities identified Anuj Joshi, the husband, as the primary suspect. The police revealed that Joshi, who ran a roadside cart in Lucknow, was dissatisfied with his wife's decision to work as a domestic help in Noida without his consent, which escalated into a dispute.

Joshi traveled to Delhi, where his wife was residing with her sister-in-law. During an exchange with his wife, he allegedly attacked her with a knife. The police quickly intervened and arrested Joshi, who reportedly has no criminal record. Joshi has five children, three with the deceased and two with a previous partner. The investigation is still underway.

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