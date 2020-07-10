Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing India completes delivery of Apache, Chinook helicopters to IAF

Boeing India on Friday thanked the Indian Air Force (IAF) for its partnership and said that it has completed the delivery of AH64E-Apache and Chinook helicopters to the IAF.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:10 IST
Boeing India completes delivery of Apache, Chinook helicopters to IAF
AH64E-Apache and Chinook helicopters (Photo/Boeing India). Image Credit: ANI

Boeing India on Friday thanked the Indian Air Force (IAF) for its partnership and said that it has completed the delivery of AH64E-Apache and Chinook helicopters to the IAF. "The final five of the 22 Apache attack helicopters were handed over to the IAF at Air Force Station, Hindan. Earlier in March, Boeing handed over the last five of 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to the IAF," Boeing India said.

"Customer centricity, commitment to the modernization and mission-readiness of India's defence forces are key values to our partnership with India. With this delivery of military helicopters, we continue to nurture this partnership and are fully committed to working closely with India's defence forces to deliver the right value and capabilities to meet their operational needs," Surendra Ahuja, managing director, Boeing Defence India said. The company further said that Boeing's joint venture in Hyderabad, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has been producing aero-structures for the AH-64 Apache helicopter for both US Army and international customers. TBAL marks a major step towards the co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defense in India.

Boeing's suppliers in India are manufacturing critical systems and components for the Chinooks, including the crown and tailcone assembly by Tata Advanced Systems and the ramp and aft pylon by Dynamatic Technologies. Boeing today works with over 200 suppliers and partners in the country in support of "Make in India" and "Skill India." The Indian Ministry of Defence finalized its order with Boeing for the production, training, and support of 22 AH-64E Apache and 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopters in September 2015. Earlier this year, India and the U.S. signed a contract for the acquisition of six Apaches for the Indian Army during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to New Delhi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Investors keep away from sterling in uncertain times

Graphic World FX rates in 2020 httptmsnrt.rs2egbfVh Graphic Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote httptmsnrt.rs2hwV9Hv Updates prices and adds latest newsBy Olga Cotaga July 10 - Sterling traded higher versus the U.S. dollar but was u...

Tedros says COVID-19 review will not impede WHO work

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday he was confident a review announced a day earlier of the WHOs handling of the coronavirus pandemic would not interfere with its response to the disease. Te...

CBI takes over probe into Sathankulam deaths

Tuticorin TN, Jul 10 PTI The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the deaths of a father-son duo in Sathankulam in the district following alleged custodial torture. A special team of CBI officials arrived here on Fr...

Punjab govt cancels pending class 12, open school exams

Amid the continuing COVID-19 crisis, the government on Friday cancelled all the pending examinations of various classes which had been slated to be held after July 15 by the Punjab School Education Board PSEB. Punjab School Education Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020