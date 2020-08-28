Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 14:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 2:40 p.m.

Pandemic management now part of MBBS course. Maharashtra police records 346 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

2:34 p.m. Ministers of six opposition-ruled states move SC, seek review of order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE entrance exams this year amid the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.

2:18 p.m. UN chief Antonio Guterres asks G20, including India, to invest in clean transition as they recover from COVID-19.

2:09 p.m. Daylong Punjab Assembly session begins under COVID-19 shadow.

Plea of 1984 riots convict to extend interim bail infructuous, relief extended due to COVID-19, Delhi HC says. 2:06 p.m.

Second round of serological survey launched in Bhubaneswar. 1:54 p.m.

US-based Baylor College of Medicine ties up with Indian pharmaceutical company Biological E Limited for COVID-19 vaccine production. 1:33 p.m.

Kalyan and Navi Mumbai have over 3,000 active COVID-19 cases. 1:08 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally jumps to 94,668 as death toll reaches 456. 12:54 p.m.

Puducherry reports single day high of 604 new COVID-19 cases as UT's tally crosses 13k mark. 12:43 p.m.

Pune boy survives life-threatening post-COVID-19 complication. 12:41 p.m.

Single-use N95 respirators can be used again after decontamination, study says. 12:24 p.m.

Australia impose further restriction on use of sweat for England tour. 11:52 a.m.

Biggest one-day spike of 509 COVID-19 cases in Tripura takes tally to 10,436. 11:45 a.m.

SC refuses to entertain PIL to postpone Bihar polls, says COVID-19 cannot be ground. 11:33 a.m.

No need for alarm on COVID-19 reinfection, need more data for reliable inference: scientists. 11:17 a.m.

Trump says India second largest country to conduct COVID-19 tests after US. 10:50 a.m.

COVID-19 tally in India climbs to 33,87,500. 10:28 a.m.

As many as 78 fresh cases take Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 3,633. 10:22 a.m.

Telangana records 2,932 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths. 9:59 a.m.

