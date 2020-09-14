Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi env minister calls crucial meeting ahead of stubble burning season

Around 19 lakh saplings have already been planted in the city by various agencies since March this year, according to government data. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana contributed significantly to air pollution in Delhi last year with the share of farm fire smoke in particulate matter peaking to 44 per cent in November.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:32 IST
Delhi env minister calls crucial meeting ahead of stubble burning season

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a crucial meeting with senior officials on Tuesday to discuss ways to deal with extreme levels of pollution in the city in winters, officials said. They said the minister will review progress of the annual plantation exercise. The issue of stubble burning in neighbouring states will also be taken up during the meeting.

The Delhi government has set a target of planting 31 lakh saplings during the year 2020-21. Around 19 lakh saplings have already been planted in the city by various agencies since March this year, according to government data.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana contributed significantly to air pollution in Delhi last year with the share of farm fire smoke in particulate matter peaking to 44 per cent in November. Last year, Punjab produced around 20 million tonnes paddy residue. Farmers burnt 9.8 million tonnes of it.

Haryana produced seven million tonnes of paddy residue last year, of which 1.23 million tonnes was burnt. Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh attract attention during the paddy harvesting season between October 15 and November 15.

Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue left behind after harvesting and before cultivating wheat and potato. It is one of the main reasons for the alarming spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Goa BJP MLAs Fernandes, Sopte test positive

Goa BJP MLAs Antonio alias TonyFernandes and Dayanand Sopte have tested positive for novelcoronavirus infection, a senior state health departmentofficial said on MondaySt Cruz MLA Fernandes is in a private hospital sinceSunday while Mandrem...

Mnuchin says he will continue to work on COVID-19 deal -CNBC

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said there still could be a deal with Congress for more federal coronavirus aid, a day after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also voiced optimism despite the Senates failure to pass an aid bi...

US ambassador to China to step down next month

The US ambassador to China will step down early next month, ending a three-year tenure marked by a trade war and increasingly bitter relations between the worlds two largest economies. Terry Branstad, appointed by President Donald Trump in ...

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; Neurocrine launches Parkinson's therapy as COVID-19 related disruptions ease and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Scotland says concerned about coronavirus testing backlogScottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday she was concerned about a backlog of novel coronavirus test results which w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020