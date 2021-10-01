J-K: One dead as portion of under-construction Udhampur-Baramulla rail link tunnel caves in

Left Menu

A 35-year-old labourer from Assam died after a portion of under construction Udhampur-Baramulla rail link tunnel caved in, the police said on Friday.

ANI | Reasi (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-10-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 09:03 IST
Reprsentative image . Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old labourer from Assam died after a portion of under construction Udhampur-Baramulla rail link tunnel caved in, the police said on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Daoharu Basumatary, a resident of Sijuguri village of Kokrajhar district in Assam.

Shailendra Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi said that Basumatary died after loose boulders fell on him. "A 35-year-old labourer (resident of Assam) died after a portion of under construction Udhampur-Baramulla rail link tunnel caved in. The dead body of the deceased has been shifted to DH Reasi. The body will be handed over to his natives after the post mortem," said Singh. (ANI)

