UN chief sees firsthand the progress and challenges five years after Colombia’s historic peace deal

In Colombia to mark the fifth anniversary of the peace accord between the Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC-EP, UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday visited a small mountainside village he described as a "laboratory of peace", where former combatants and civilians are working and living side-by-side.

Peace brings 'family ties'

Mr. Guterres visited the northern town of Llano Grande, in the Department of Antioquia, along with Colombia's President, Ivan Duque, as well as the former FARC-EP commander, Rodrigo Londoño. The town is one of several areas in the country where the former guerillas are being reincorporated into civilian life.

Colombia has 32 Departments, or 'States'. With up to 80 per cent of its population affected, Antioquia was one of the areas most impacted by the more than 50-year conflict.

Llano Grande is a town of 150 inhabitants, where former 'enemies' now live and work together. With the support of the United Nations and the Government, the small village has become a place where peace reigns, and as inconceivable as it may have seemed five years ago, FARC combatants and locals now consider themselves family.

UNMVCSecretary-General António Guterres visits a clothing workshop that reintegrates former guerrilla fighters into civil society, in Llano Grande, Colombia.

The UN chief walked through the town and was able to talk with its residents who are benefiting from different reincorporation entrepreneurial projects.

"I am very pleased to be in Llano Grande and I see first-hand the achievements of peace," Mr. Guterres while visiting the town's tailoring workshop.

There, he spoke with worker Monica Astrid Oquendo, who recently told UN News that the Peace Agreement had brought with it initiatives that have greatly helped their community.

Mr. Guterres also spoke with other workers about their labour and discussed the importance of women's leadership in the peace process.

A new brand of coffee

Meanwhile, a group of former combatants took advantage of the UN Chief's visit to launch Trópicos, a new coffee brand created by a cooperative with 1,200 members.

I'm grateful to have met members of the Llano Grande community in Colombia.Every day, they renew their commitment to building a country in peace & addressing remaining challenges.They know that peace doesn't come from one day to the other. It takes effort to build & maintain. pic.twitter.com/zd1DVxQAwh — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 23, 2021

Mr. Guterres was very interested in the cultivation process of the plant and the different types of coffee that are produced in Colombia.

"Trópicos [Spanish for 'tropics regions'] is a brand whose geography offers special characteristics. The 'rebellion' of the tropics makes this coffee special because it comes from the community, and from people in the process of reincorporation. It not only has a social background but also quality standards. We have carefully selected each grain to be able to achieve high quality and to offer 'Trópicos' to the world," explained Frey Gustavo de Maté, one of its creators.

The Secretary-General also learned of other projects such as a town school, an arepas (Colombian cornmeal cakes) factory, and a soap factory.

Later, in a brief address to the community on the town's soccer field, Mr. Guterres congratulated everyone for "their enthusiasm and dedication" in these projects, which, he added, have the support of the Government and the international community.

He also acknowledged that the projects are progressing amid financial difficulties and stressed that it is necessary to redouble efforts to guarantee their sustainability, as well as to involve the private sector.

The UN chief recognized the work of the community in the whole municipality of Dabeiba, of which Llano Grande is part, and in other nearby municipalities, which he praised "as an example of integration and reconciliation for receiving ex-combatants with open arms and normalizing democratic life".

"This shows true human qualities of teamwork, generosity, hope and courage to build a better future," he added.

Peace does not come overnight

After hearing from many more community members, Mr. Guterres stated that they know better than anyone that peace does not come overnight.

"It costs work to build it, take care of it, sustain it...There is a paradox: the objective of peace is a society with no enemies, but unfortunately there are enemies of peace," he said expressing his solidarity with the victims and their families.

Since 2017, there have been 30 homicides and four disappearances, mostly men, only in the Department of Antioquia, according to UN reports.

In all of Colombia, there have been 303 murders of former combatants and 25 disappearances. Almost 500 human rights defenders and social leaders have also lost their lives in violent attacks.

Mr. Guterres admired "the tenacity and commitment" of these people who "continue to bet on building peace in Colombia on a day-to-day basis". He also warned that "ensuring their security is vital to consolidating peace".

United Nations remains committed

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations to support the peace process and assured that he will discuss with the Government both the issue of security and housing. "We are all going to take advantage of this meeting to enhance our work," he said.

However, he said that he recognized "with humility" that the Organization's work is secondary and that the essential work in the construction of lasting peace belongs to Colombians.

"If this were a film, we would not be candidates for the Oscar for Best Actor, but for the best Supporting Actor," he concluded.

Visit UN News for more.