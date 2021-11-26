BSF apprehends 4 Bangladeshis women while crossing India-Bangladesh border illegally

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended four Bangladeshi women, while they were crossing the India-Bangladesh border illegally, in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the officials informed on Friday. According to the officials, BSF troops detained four women on November 24.

The accused women were identified as Aklema Mulla, Leelu Bepari, Sahana Khatoon (Name Changed) and Ashma Begum. All four women are from Bangladesh, said the official On preliminary inquiry, Sahana Khatoon revealed that she had come to India with her mother in childhood and three others came to India 4-6 years ago, the officials said.

Two out of four women were handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as a goodwill gesture and the other two were handed over to the Bagdad Police Station for further legal action, they added. Public Relations Officer of South Bengal Frontier stated that BSF is taking strict steps to prevent illegal movement on the Indo-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)