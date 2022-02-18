Phase II of ICJS project to be step towards ensuring effective and modern policing under guidance of Amit Shah
The ICJS system would be made available through a dedicated and secure cloud-based infrastructure with high speed connectivity.
- Country:
- India
The Modi Government has approved the implementation of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) project by the Ministry of Home Affairs at a total cost of Rs.3,375 crore during the period from 2022-23 to 2025-26. Under the guidance of the Union Minister of Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah, Phase II of the ICJS project will be a step towards ensuring effective and modern policing. The project will be implemented as a Central Sector Scheme.
The ICJS system would be made available through a dedicated and secure cloud-based infrastructure with high speed connectivity. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) will be responsible for the implementation of the project in association with National Informatics Center (NIC). The project will be implemented in collaboration with the States and Union Territories.
(With Inputs from PIB)
ALSO READ
BJP will form govt in UP with two-thirds majority: Amit Shah
UP polls: Amit Shah cautions Jayant over tie-up with Akhilesh
UP Polls: If SP 'mistakenly' voted to power, people facing criminal charges like Azam Khan, Mukhtar Ansari will walk out of jail, says Amit Shah
After 25 years, Yogi Adityanath established rule of law in Uttar Pradesh:Amit Shah in Gorakhpur.
I can say with pride that Yogi Adityanath has freed Uttar Pradesh of mafias:Amit Shah in Gorakhpur.