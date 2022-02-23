Left Menu

Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-02-2022 06:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 06:47 IST
Japan is imposing sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, including prohibiting the issuance of Russian bonds in Japan and freezing the assets of certain Russian individuals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

Kishida, who also called on Russia to return to diplomatic discussions, said he did not see a significant impact on energy supplies in the short term from the current situation and said further steps would be considered should the situation worsen.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered troops into two breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine that Russia now recognises as independent states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

