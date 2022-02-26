Union minister Tomar launches initiative on crop insurance documents for farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Saturday launched the 'Meri Policy, Mere Haath' initiative aimed at motivating farmers to insure their crops.

The initiative to deliver documents of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), also called Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme, to farmers across the country was launched at a function held in Budhi Barlai village, some 35 kilometres from the district headquarters.

“We are going to send policy papers (documents) to farmers across the country who have got their crop insured. We want to motivate those farmers who have not yet insured their crops to join in,'' Tomar said.

The money of PMRBY and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), a Central government scheme that offers income support to all landholding farmer's families, was being transferred into bank accounts directly without any room for middlemen and touts, he asserted.

''So far, 36 crores farmers have opted for PMRBY and Rs one lakh crore has been disbursed as relief to those who suffered crop damage during natural calamities in the last six years,'' he said.

Replying to a query, he said the three farm laws that were repealed recently played no role in the recently concluded Punjab polls.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too was present at the launch function.

