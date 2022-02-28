Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukraine's state-run nuclear company Energoatom on Monday denied reports that Russia has taken over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, Interfax Ukraine news agency said.
Last week Russian forces gained control over the site of the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster.
