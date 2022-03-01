Left Menu

Kazakh oil flows caught in Russian export problems, traders say

CPC ships about 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, equating to 1.2% of global supply, from Kazakhstan fields developed by Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Eni and Shell as well as from Russia. CPC declined to comment.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:36 IST
Kazakh oil flows caught in Russian export problems, traders say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

The CPC pipeline that ships 1.2% of the world's from Kazakhstan to gloabal markets has been caught in Russian sanctions problems in recent days as buyers avoid its oil because of mixture with Russian grades and loadings from a Russian port, traders said. Five traders, who spoke with Reuters on condition of anonymity, said buyers have been avoiding CPC for delivery in late March.

They said CPC exports oil from Russia's Novorossiisk port and mixes it with Russian grades, which deterred most buyers and made it difficult to find insurance for the ships. CPC ships about 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, equating to 1.2% of global supply, from Kazakhstan fields developed by Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Eni and Shell as well as from Russia.

CPC declined to comment. The largest exporter along the route, Tengizchevroil, declined to comment on commercial matters but said production and exports have continued as normal so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
3
Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022