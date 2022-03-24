Left Menu

Renault shares down 1.5% after company suspends Moscow plant over war in Ukraine

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:31 IST
Renault shares down 1.5% after company suspends Moscow plant over war in Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • France

Shares in French carmaker Renault dipped 1.5% on Thursday after the company announced it was suspending operations at its plant in Moscow, reacting to mounting pressure following the war in Ukraine.

Renault, the Western carmaker most exposed to the Russian market, also said it would assess options on its majority stake in Avtovaz, the country's No. 1 carmaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022