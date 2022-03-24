Renault shares down 1.5% after company suspends Moscow plant over war in Ukraine
Shares in French carmaker Renault dipped 1.5% on Thursday after the company announced it was suspending operations at its plant in Moscow, reacting to mounting pressure following the war in Ukraine.
Renault, the Western carmaker most exposed to the Russian market, also said it would assess options on its majority stake in Avtovaz, the country's No. 1 carmaker.
