Yellen to press development banks to aid countries hit by food insecurity -testimony

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will press multilateral development banks to channel positive net financing flows to countries hit with food insecurities prompted by the Ukraine war, she said in congressional testimony released on Tuesday.

Yellen said in prepared remarks to the House Financial Services Committee for a hearing on Wednesday that she also will ask institutions including the World Bank and the African Development Bank to expand ways to address food security, "including long-term investments in agricultural productivity and agricultural infrastructure."

