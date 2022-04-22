Slovakia says gas pipeline to Poland almost finished, will help diversification
Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 19:35 IST
A pipeline connecting Slovakia to Poland which will allow landlocked Slovakia to tap LNG supplies is nearly complete and functional tests will start in July, Slovak Deputy Energy Minister Karol Galek said on Friday.
Galek said in a statement the pipeline would have a 5.1 billion cubic metres annual capacity in the direction of Slovakia and 6.1 billion cubic metres capacity to Poland.
"We may fill storage for the upcoming winter season also from this direction," Galek said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China energy goals a problem as U.N. report calls for deeper coal cuts
JSW Energy arm begins operations at 225 MW solar plant in Karnataka
Ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports: White House
UK business minister says energy strategy could reduce bills soon
UK business minister says energy strategy could reduce bills soon