Slovakia says gas pipeline to Poland almost finished, will help diversification

A pipeline connecting Slovakia to Poland which will allow landlocked Slovakia to tap LNG supplies is nearly complete and functional tests will start in July, Slovak Deputy Energy Minister Karol Galek said on Friday.

Galek said in a statement the pipeline would have a 5.1 billion cubic metres annual capacity in the direction of Slovakia and 6.1 billion cubic metres capacity to Poland.

"We may fill storage for the upcoming winter season also from this direction," Galek said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)