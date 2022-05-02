Jaishankar meets German counterpart Baerbock in Berlin, reviews bilateral cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Monday and the two leaders reviewed the bilateral cooperation and discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar, who is here as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation, said that he had a "good conversation" with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Baerbock.

"Good conversation with FM @ABaerbock. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation. Discussed the Ukraine conflict & Indo-Pacific. Signed agreement on the direct encrypted connection between the two Foreign Offices. Will be reporting at the Inter-Governmental Consultations Plenary," he tweeted.

Jaishankar also met Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze and discussed climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains, third-country partnerships, and the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Pleasure to meet German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development @SvenjaSchulze68. Discussed climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains, third-country partnerships, and the economic impact of the Ukraine conflict.

"Signed agreements on Triangular Development Cooperation and Renewable Energy Partnership," he said in a series of tweets.

Germany is India's largest trading partner in Europe with a bilateral trade of over USD 21 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)