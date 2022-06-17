Left Menu

Venezuela, Qatar pledge direct flights - Maduro

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 17-06-2022
Venezuela's President, Nicolas Maduro, on Thursday announced that direct flights between Caracas and Doha, the capital of Qatar, will begin from October. Maduro's tour of Qatar lasted two days and he is now in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, to discuss the two countries' "bilateral agenda," he said.

"We were reviewing the entire investment plan of Qatari businessmen in oil, gas, petrochemicals, tourism and food production," Maduro said of meetings in Qatar in a Venezuelan state television broadcast from Baku. Maduro's visit to Qatar is part of an international tour that has included visits to Turkey, Algeria, Iran, Kuwait and Qatar.

Venezuela's government has also announced direct flights between Algeria and Iran.

