Left Menu

Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline edge down

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany edged lower on Tuesday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 14:27 IST
Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline edge down
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany edged lower on Tuesday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at around 3,400,000 kWh/h early on Tuesday, down from around 4,800,000 kWh/h the previous day.

Physical gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany remained at zero as expected after annual maintenance on the pipeline began the day before, data from the operator showed. Gas flows through Nord Stream 1 are expected to remain shut until the end of maintenance on July 21, but governments, markets, and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended due to the war in Ukraine.

Nominations for gas flow into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point remained steady day-on-day, at around 37 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed. Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.3 mcm, up from 39.4 mcm a day earlier.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022