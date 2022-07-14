Central Minister Karad says he'll ensure schemes reach beneficiaries

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad on Thursday assured to take up the problems, if any, in implementing the Central schemes with the Central and State Ministers concerned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to uplift the people in different sectors like agriculture, MSMEs, people below poverty line (BPL), introduced several schemes in the last eight years, Karad told reporters here.

A total of 11.5 crore farmers benefit by getting Rs 6,000 every year, 9 crore families received gas connection under Ujwala scheme, BPL families get free rations like wheat, rice and dhal, and loans to industries and street vendors with collateral under Mudra scheme, he said.

However, reports from people reached him and the BJP workers that many schemes, funded by the Centre, were not reaching the beneficiaries, he said adding that he has come here to review the developments under such schemes.

With regard to Coimbatore city, he said he has received complaints of people not getting proper drinking water, poor roads, bad solid waste management and increase in property tax by 100 to 150 per cent, Karad said.

Though political parties here blame the Centre for the issues, the truth was this has nothing to do with the Centre, because there were State and Central subjects.

To a question on plans to implement schemes in Tamil Nadu, the Minister said he was ready to raise the issue with the Central and State Ministers for speedy implementation of the projects, including the city airport expansion.

Asked about the performance of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, he claimed that people were not happy with it.

Evading most of the political questions, Karad denied BJP's role in the rift in the AIADMK. Similarly, there was time for Parliamentary elections and that national leadership would decide on the strategy, he said.

On the prices of petrol and diesel, he said the Centre had reduced the prices twice, but Opposition-ruled States have been refusing to reduce VAT on fuels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)