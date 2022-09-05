Left Menu

Last rites of Cryus Mistry to be performed at Mumbai's Worli crematorium on Tuesday morning

The last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, will be performed on Tuesday at 10 am at Worli crematorium in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 12:23 IST
Former Tata Sons chairman (late) Cyrus Mistry (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, will be performed on Tuesday at 10 am at Worli crematorium in Mumbai. Well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday evening.

According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital. Apart from Mistry, another deceased has been identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandole. The injured Anayata Pandole and Darius Pandole are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The driver of the car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the divider, said Palghar Police sources on Sunday. "Prima facie, it looks like the car driver lost control. Cyrus Mistry's mortal remains are at a government hospital in Kasa. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being filed by the police, as per procedure," Palghar Police sources told ANI.

Mistry, who was the chairman of Tata Sons, was relieved from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. After Mistry, N Chandrasekaran took over as executive chairman of Tata Sons.

In June this year, Cryus' father Pallonji Mistry, Chairman of Indian conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group, also passed away at 93. The Mumbai-headquartered Shapoorji Pallonji Group, founded back in 1865, deals in construction, real estate, textiles, engineered goods, home appliances, shipping, publications, power, and biotechnology.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

