Netherlands backs gas price cap targeting Russia - Energy Ministry

The Netherlands, which has consistently opposed a gas price cap, will support an EU proposal that targets Russian gas specifically, a spokesman for the Energy Ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Dutch also favour making a 15% voluntary reduction of natural gas demand in the EU bloc compulsory, said spokesman Pieter ten Bruggencate. "Energy saving is by far the preferred option for the Netherlands because we believe that will help reduce prices," he said. "We see this as a demand problem, rather than a supply problem."

At the same time, he said that while the Dutch government did not favour price caps in general, it would back a proposal made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier Wednesday on Russian gas. "This way we can hit Russian finances directly and it can be done without greatly disrupting the wider market," Ten Bruggencate said. "The option of a Russian price cap seems to have widespread support."

The comments came two days before a European Energy Council on Friday to address emergency measures to mitigate high energy prices.

