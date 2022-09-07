Left Menu

Netherlands backs gas price cap targeting Russia - Energy Ministry

The Netherlands, which has consistently opposed a gas price cap, will support an EU proposal that targets Russian gas specifically, a spokesman for the Energy Ministry told Reuters on Wednesday. The Dutch also favour making a 15% voluntary reduction of natural gas demand in the EU bloc compulsory, said spokesman Pieter ten Bruggencate.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 07-09-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 22:11 IST
Netherlands backs gas price cap targeting Russia - Energy Ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands, which has consistently opposed a gas price cap, will support an EU proposal that targets Russian gas specifically, a spokesman for the Energy Ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Dutch also favour making a 15% voluntary reduction of natural gas demand in the EU bloc compulsory, said spokesman Pieter ten Bruggencate. "Energy saving is by far the preferred option for the Netherlands because we believe that will help reduce prices," he said. "We see this as a demand problem, rather than a supply problem."

At the same time, he said that while the Dutch government did not favour price caps in general, it would back a proposal made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier Wednesday on Russian gas. "This way we can hit Russian finances directly and it can be done without greatly disrupting the wider market," Ten Bruggencate said. "The option of a Russian price cap seems to have widespread support."

The comments came two days before a European Energy Council on Friday to address emergency measures to mitigate high energy prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022