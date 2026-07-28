ILO Calls for Skills Investment to Help Africa Shift to Formal Economy

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has called for stronger investment in skills development and vocational training to help African countries support workers and businesses moving from the informal to the formal economy.

The message came during a high-level panel discussion held in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on 15–16 July 2026 as part of a forum organized by the Agence Nationale de la Formation Professionnelle (AGEFOP). Held under the theme "Skills, Employment and Economic Transformation in Africa: the Strategic Role of Vocational Training," the event brought together governments, employers, workers' organizations, training institutions, development partners and private sector representatives to discuss practical ways to improve employment and economic growth.

Recognising skills can unlock new opportunities

The ILO stressed that millions of Africans develop valuable skills through work experience, informal apprenticeships and entrepreneurship but often lack official qualifications to prove their expertise. Without recognised certification, many workers struggle to access better-paying jobs, financial services, public procurement opportunities and social protection.

Adame Traoré, Technical Officer at the ILO Africa Skills Hub, said quality training, recognised qualifications and lifelong learning are essential for helping workers and entrepreneurs improve productivity, expand their businesses and participate more fully in the formal economy.

The organization highlighted Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) as an effective way to validate skills gained outside formal education, allowing workers to continue their education, improve employability and pursue careers in the formal labour market.

Skills policies must be backed by wider reforms

The panel agreed that vocational training alone cannot deliver lasting economic transformation. Skills development needs to be supported by stronger labour market institutions, enterprise development programmes, social dialogue and regulatory frameworks that encourage businesses to formalise while protecting workers' rights.

Drawing on international experience, the ILO shared examples of successful initiatives, including competency-based Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes, stronger apprenticeship systems and support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to improve productivity and management practices.

Participants also highlighted the importance of sector-based partnerships that bring together governments, employers, workers and training providers to identify current and future skills needs. Better coordination between education systems and labour market demand can help address workforce shortages while strengthening key industries.

Partnerships seen as key to sustainable growth

The discussion concluded with a shared commitment to deepen cooperation among governments, employers, workers' organizations, training institutions and development partners to strengthen Africa's skills ecosystems.

Referring to the ILO Transition from the Informal to the Formal Economy Recommendation, 2015 (No. 204), the organization reaffirmed its commitment to helping member states design integrated policies that promote formalisation, decent work and sustainable enterprise development.

The ILO said continued investment in skills development will not only improve employment prospects but also support higher productivity, stronger businesses and more resilient economies across Africa.