Government Extends Phillips Inquiry Deadline by One Month

The New Zealand Government has extended the deadline for the Public Inquiry into the disappearance of the Phillips children by one month, giving the Inquiry additional time to clarify a specific matter before its final report is presented to Parliament.

The Inquiry had already submitted its report to the Governor-General's office and Attorney-General Christopher Bishop on 21 July, meeting the reporting deadline set under the terms of reference announced in November 2025 by then Attorney-General Judith Collins. After reviewing the report, Bishop requested further clarification on one issue and decided that the Inquiry should be given more time to respond.

Attorney-General praises detailed work of the Inquiry

Bishop described the report as thorough and carefully prepared, saying it provides an extensive examination of the involvement of government agencies with Tom Phillips and his children from the period before their disappearance until the family was eventually found.

He also acknowledged the work led by Inquiry Chair Hon Justice Simon Moore KC, noting that the team had taken great care while investigating a highly sensitive case involving children. According to Bishop, the report reflects a strong commitment to protecting the children's welfare while examining the actions of public agencies over several years.

Children's wellbeing remains central

The Attorney-General said the Inquiry had paid close attention to suppression orders and considered the welfare of the children throughout the reporting process. Protecting the children's wellbeing was identified as the first guiding principle in the Inquiry's terms of reference, ensuring that the publication of findings would not place them at further risk.

To allow the Inquiry to formally record its views on the matter requiring clarification, Bishop will amend the reporting date through a Gazette notice under the Inquiries Act. He confirmed that no other part of the Inquiry's terms of reference will be altered.

Final report to be tabled after review

Once the clarification has been completed, the Attorney-General will present the final report to the House of Representatives as soon as practical. Before doing so, he will consider whether any information should be redacted to avoid affecting the administration of justice or other legal processes.

Bishop again thanked Justice Simon Moore KC and the Inquiry team for their careful work, recognising both the quality of the investigation and the attention given to safeguarding the interests of the Phillips children throughout the process.