NTPC commences coal production from Chatti-Bariatu mine

State-run power giant NTPC on Friday said it has commenced coal production from its Chatti-Bariatu mine in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district.

With this Chatti-Bariatu became the fourth coal producing mine of the company and the coal from the mine will used in the power stations of NTPC.

''Mining operations started in Chatti-Bariatu on April 25 and within a span of one month NTPC touched the coal seam. The peak-rated capacity of this mine will be 7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to be achieved in four years time,'' the company said in a statement. Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay inaugurated the coal production on September 29 in presence of Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe, Regional Executive Director (Coal Mining), NTPC Partha Mazumdar and others.

As part of NTPC's commitment toward environmental protection, trees were planted by DC Hazaribag, SP Hazaribag and others in NTPC Chatti-Bariatu Mine Site Office.

NTPC is India’s largest energy conglomerate with with a capacity of approximately 68 GW. From fossil fuels, it has forayed into generating electricity via hydro, nuclear and renewable energy sources.

NTPC has started coal production from its three coal blocks - Pakri Barwadih in Jharkhand, Dulanga in Odisha and Talaipalli in Chhattisgarh. NTPC has declared commercial operation of its two mines - Pakri Barwadih and Dulanga Coal Block. During FY 2021-22, NTPC achieved 14.02 MT coal production from its three operating mines.

