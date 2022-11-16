Maha: G20 summit delegates to visit Aurangabad in Feb 2023, authorities begin preparations
Kendrekar instructed officials to make elaborate preparations as the visit by G20 delegates will boost Aurangabads image on the international platform, the release said.
The G20 summit delegates will visit the world famous Ajanta and Ellora caves and other prominent sites in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district over two days in February next year, officials said.
India will assume Presidency of the influential G20 group for one year from December 1, 2022.
The group comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA - and the European Union (EU). Around 500 delegates will visit the world heritage sites of Ajanta, Ellora, other prominent places like the Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort along with an industrial visit in Aurangabad on February 13 and 14 next year, a release from the divisional commissioner's office said on Tuesday. Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar held a meeting on Monday with senior officials to review preparations for the visit of the delegates. Kendrekar instructed officials to make elaborate preparations as the visit by G20 delegates will boost Aurangabad's image on the international platform, the release said.
